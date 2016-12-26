× National Thank You Note Day Can Provide Good Lesson for Children

Iowa — The holiday may be over, but the Christmas to-do list continues.

Monday is National Thank You Note Day, and the perfect time to send out some personal messages in writing to thank friends and family for all the holiday gifts.

In today’s high-tech world, experts say hand-writing and sending thank you notes goes a long way in teaching children gratitude. If the children can’t write yet, parents can compose the note for them and give kids the opportunity to draw a picture or leave their own kind of message in the card.