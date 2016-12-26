× Oregon State Police Trooper Shot on Christmas Day

SHERWOOD, Oregon — An Oregon state police trooper is in the hospital after being shot several times on Christmas Day.

Officers were responding to a ‘shots fired’ call at a home on Sunday when they found a woman dead at the scene.

Officers later saw the suspect, prompting them to chase him down. When the troopers eventually caught up with him, the suspect shot one officer.

At this time, police are not giving much detail about the investigation.

“Because it’s really in the beginning of this investigation, I don’t want to give you any bad information in it, we don’t have everything nailed down yet so until we get the timeline really solid, because it was a pretty dynamic event,” says Sgt. David Thompson of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged shooter, 30-year-old James Tylka, was killed by police.