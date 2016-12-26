PGA Pro Sends Special Gift to Quad Cities Boy Battling Brain Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa -- The day after Christmas often involved kids breaking out their new presents, but not many can say their gifts came from a professional golfer.

Griffin Miller, a boy from the Quad Cities who is battling brain cancer, received a special present this year in the form of a signed golf bag from PGA professional Jason Bohn.

After meeting several years ago through the Caddy for a Cure program at the John Deere Classic, the two have maintained their relationship and continue to talk on a regular basis.

"He's also done a lot for all these kids too, and for me. Even looking at this makes me feel really special," says Miller.

Griffin says golf is his favorite sport, and plans to put the new bag on display in his room.