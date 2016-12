× Rockwell ATM Stolen Christmas Morning

ROCKWELL, Iowa — Thieves were busy on Christmas morning in the town of Rockwell.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports an ATM was stolen from First Security Bank shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office reports extensive damage to the building as a result of the theft.

Deputies have not stated how much cash was inside of the machine.

42.985451 -93.188514