Trump Continues Making Headlines Before Inauguration

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Presidents-elect are expected to make headlines with their cabinet picks, but Donald Trump is going a lot further: issuing statements on trade with China, talking about renegotiating government contracts, and calling the recent attacks in Europe terrorism, even before investigators or the White House confirmed it.

"It's an attack on humanity. And it's gotta be stopped," says Trump.

The inauguration is still four weeks away, but if President Obama is feeling hurried out the door - team Trump does not seem concerned.

Sean Spicer, White House Press Secretary for President-elect Trump, says, "if the President-elect wants to get things done he's going to get things done."

The latest example of this is Mr. Trump's recent tweet stating "The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability."

That prompted a swift outcry from nuclear weapons opponents, and a strong reply from Russian president Vladimir Putin.

"Today the Russian federation is stronger than any potential aggressor. If someone accelerates and speeds up the arms race, it's not us."

The President-elect did not back down a bit. A co-host of "Morning Joe" even says he told her off camera "let it be an arms race. We will outmatch them at every pass, and outlast them all."

According to Spicer, "what it means is that he's not going to sit back and let another country act. He needs to send a clear and concise message, which he's done, that he is going to be a president that defends America's interests and defends the American people."

At the United Nations, the President-elect urged the White House to veto a resolution to stop Israeli settlements. Instead, the administration abstained, the measure passed, and a frustrated tweet quickly followed:

"things will be different after Jan. 20th."

Political historians note outgoing and incoming presidents often clash -- but rarely so openly, and it could be risky.

Julian Zelizer, a historian and professor, at Princeton University, says, "If you hear two different voices especially from people with two different perspectives, countries overseas or interests here in the United States might not know exactly what's going on."

"The white house hasn't really pushed back against this publicly a whole lot, realizing that Donald Trump's power politically is growing every day," says CNN reporter Tom Foreman.