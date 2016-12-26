Weather’s Impact on Holiday Shopping in East Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It's the most wonderful time of the year, except when the weather's lousy. "The weather was great for the most part," said Andy Roat, Owner of Fleet Feet Sports. "The weekend before, that Friday and Saturday, the weather wasn`t ideal, so that did impact sales negatively, but for the rest of the holiday season, it was really pretty good," said Roat. "We actually like to have a little bit of cold weather, because it puts people in the shopping spirit, and some of the things we have are a better fit for colder weather," he said.

While Roat, over at Fleet Feet Sports embraces the cold, across the street at Wanderlust, Owner Jennifer Coughenour says the cold is bad for business. "The weather has affected it a little bit when it got really cold that week, sales were down," said Coughenour. "We base it upon you get that walking traffic from people during their lunch break, stopping in. We didn`t see much of that and normally that happens more towards January and February, once it gets colder, after the holiday season, so it did affect it," she said.

Around the corner at Raygun, Manager Trayveon Lewis says shoppers plan accordingly. "If it`s snowing or if it`s really super cold outside, we do have online shipping and once people figure that out you know they can just sort of pick everything that they want right there and then send it," said Lewis. "Some people even call ahead and have us just place everything in a bag and then they just like come in and run in and get out, just because it`s easier that way," he said. And with weather pushing people to do their shopping online instead of braving the cold, online sales are playing a bigger role than ever before. "The month of November was our biggest online sales that we`ve ever had in the past ten years. We made more money on online sales than we did actually in the store last month," said Lewis.