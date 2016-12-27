Adopt a Veteran Program Brings Holiday Cheer in Black Hawk County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa -- A group of veterans had a Christmas to remember this year, thanks to some generous Iowans.

The Black Hawk County Commission of Veteran Affairs started a new program this year called "Adopt a Veteran."

Nearly 200 veterans and their families were 'adopted,' and given gifts of blankets, socks, and candy, as a way to say thank you to those who have served our country.

Jennifer Diller, a relative of one of the veterans, calls the program a blessing.

"So many people go without anymore, and it's not that there has to be a lot, but everybody deserves a little something."

The VA says the response to the program was terrific, and they plan to make "Adopt a Veteran" an annual tradition.