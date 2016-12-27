× Christmas Tree Safety Tip

DES MOINES, Iowa — Christmas trees are a staple of many families’ holiday decorations, so it’s important to keep in mind the potential dangers after the celebrations are over.

Firefighters say the trees can pose a potential threat of fire if left inside homes too long.

As soon as live trees dry out, they become a fire danger because they can burn very quickly–even faster than a newspaper.

Experts say one way to know when it may be time to get rid of your tree is to look for when it starts dropping its needles.