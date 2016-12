OTTUMWA, Iowa — An 18-year-old has been charged with murder nearly a month after a shooting.

Venhure Tsegay faces first degree murder charges after Ottumwa police say he shot a 16-year old in the face on November 16th.

The victim died on Christmas Day as a result of his injuries.

Tsegay had previously been charged with attempted murder and robbery in relation to the case.

He is currently being held in the Wapello County jail.