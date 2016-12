× Fort Dodge Death Investigation Underway

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Webster County authorities are looking into a death in Fort Dodge.

They say a man’s body was discovered in a field southwest of the city on Monday.

An autopsy will help confirm the identity and the manner of death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Webster County Crime Stoppers at 515-573-1444.

42.497469 -94.168016