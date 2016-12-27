× Information Released in Fatal Sac County Car Accident

SAC COUNTY, Iowa — More details regarding Saturday morning’s car crash in Sac County have now been released.

Officials say 64-year-old Gary Rohlf of Odebolt, Iowa, was the driver of a pick-up truck that was struck head-on in the fog by a semi-tractor trailer driven by Ivan Milosevic, 24, of Chicago, Illinois.

Milosevic was attempting to pass Richard Daisy, 76, of Lake City, Iowa, when his vehicle collided with Rohlf’s pick-up. The pick-up was then struck from behind by Jeanette Fertig, 61, also of Odebolt.

Rohlf’s 65-year-old wife Sharon, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gary Rohlf, Jeanetter Fertig, and Fertig’s passenger Barbra Scott, 73, were transported to Loring Hospital in Sac City by ambulance. Milosevic and passenger 27-year-old Kiwan AlDaloi of Allen, Texas, were transported to the same hospital by law enforcement and later released.

Rohlf and Scott were later transported to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City with critical injuries.

Daisy was not injured in the accident.

The investigation into the crash is still underway.