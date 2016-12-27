Kids Living Brave & LifeServe Partnering for Mobile Blood Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Blood donations are crucial in helping save the lives of hospital patients, but this time of year typically sees very few people going in to donate.

Hailey Cooper of Kids Living Brave tells us about the importance of donating blood and how easy it is to make a donation.

Kids Living Brave is an organization that was started by Hailey's family after her brother was diagnosed with leukemia in 2011, and is dedicated to helping out children in Iowa undergoing cancer treatment.

The organization is teaming up with LifeServe Blood Center for a mobile blood drive on Thursday to try and boost the number of blood donations after the holiday season.

Details about the blood drive are as follows:

Kids Living Brave Holiday Mobile Blood Drive

Thursday, December 29th

12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Grand Slam USA

4137 120th Street

Urbandale, Iowa 50323

To register:

https://www.donorsaves.org/mobile/index.cfm?group=op&hlc=klb&hostlookupcode=klb

Walk ins welcome!