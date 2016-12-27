LifeServe Blood Center & Iowa Wild Partnering for Blood Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The holiday season is typically the toughest time of year for blood donations across the country, and this is still proving true in Iowa.

An official from LifeServe Blood center says the holidays are often challenging because people are so busy. Trying to juggle work, vacations, and family events makes it easy for people to forget to go in and donate.

LifeServe currently has only a two-day supply for some blood types, which they say is critically low.

Since it is the sole supplier for over 100 hospitals in the region, LifeServe is now working to make a big push for donations. The organization has partnered with the Iowa Wild for a blood drive on Tuesday.

The drive will take place at Hy-Vee Hall from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., and the first 100 donations will receive a free ticket to an Iowa Wild game.