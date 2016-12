OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man is behind bars after police say he robbed a gas station on Saturday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Robert Anthony Carrillo was arrested and charged with Robbery in the 2nd Degree.

Police were called to a BP gas station at 533 North Jefferson Street in Ottumwa at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday, and later located Carrillo a short distance away.

Carrillo is being held in the Wapello County Jail.