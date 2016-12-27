Police Asking for Assistance Locating Osceola Man

OSCEOLA, Iowa — Police are asking for help in locating a missing ‘at risk’ person.

Jose Perez-Zamudio is a 24-year-old Hispanic male, 6’02” tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair, and was last seen wearing an unknown type of slacks and a blue dress shirt.

He was last seen on Monday at approximately 2:40 p.m. in Osceola.

Police issued instructions not to approach Perez-Zamudio, but if you have have information that can assist in helping safely locate him, please call 911 or contact the Osceola Police Department at 641-342-2121.