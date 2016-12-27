Scott County Voters Head to Polls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa -- Voters in eastern Iowa are heading to the polls on Tuesday to fill an Iowa State Senate seat.

The race is for an Iowa Senate seat in District 45 in Scott County.

This rare election was scheduled just after the late Senator Joe Seng--who served on the Iowa Senate since 2003--died from brain cancer in September.

Le Claire Police Sergeant Michael Gonzales, Democratic State Representative Jim Lykam, and libertarian Severin Gilbert are on the ballot, all hoping to bring a new face and some compromise to the Senate.

"There's things that the Democrats and Republicans disagree on, I get it. But don't let that stop the progress of Iowa," says Gonzales.

Gilbert agrees, saying, "If we were to get elected, it would be really awesome to bring the same sense of cohesiveness to the senate."

Polls are open until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.