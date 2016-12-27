× Tuesday Morning Crash Leaves One Dead

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A car accident on Tuesday morning left one man dead.

An Iowa State Patrol police report states that 64-year-old Michael Burdell of West Chester, Illinois, was travelling westbound on I-80, when he crossed into the shoulder area, hitting Austin McFadden, 21, of Mingo, Iowa.

McFadden then collided with the rear of 53-year-old James Kunsman’s vehicle. Burdell crossed over both lanes of traffic and struck a cable barrier, which left his vehicle facing the opposite direction.

Burdell was killed in the accident.

McFadden was treated at the scene and released.