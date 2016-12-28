Democrat Jim Lykam Wins Open Senate Seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa -- A special election for an open Senate seat ended in favor of the Democratic party.

Jim Lykam beat out two other candidates on the ballot, winning with 73% of the vote.

The election was called after Senator Joe Seng died of brain cancer in September. The race missed the deadline to be included on the November 8th ballot.

Senator-elect Lykam now says he's ready to take on the Republican-ruled Senate and begin working to get things done.

There will be a special election to replace Lykam when he gives up his House seat, which must be done by January 8th.

The 2017 legislative session begins on Monday, January 9th.

