Des Moines Man Killed in Weight Lifting Accident

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines man is dead after a weight lifting accident at a metro gym.

According to the Elite Edge Transformation gym in Ankeny, 22-year-old Kyle Thomson was bench pressing, when the weights slipped from his grip on Monday morning.

Thomson was taken to the hospital where he later died from severe internal injuries.

"He was a big kid but he was slimming down. He looked great. He knew what he was doing, and like I said, it was just a freak accident," says Greg Schoon, Thomson's high school weight lifting coach.

Schoon says he was told his former East High School student was bench pressing 315 pounds at the time of the accident. Schoon questions how the accident could have happened, although the owner of the gym says there were spotters present.

Although the event is tragic, Schoon is trying to focus on the positive.

"He was an all-around good kid. Great athlete. Good kid in school and the community. It's a tough loss to comprehend," he says.

Thomson was a senior at Iowa State and a previously attended East High School, where he was best known for his work on the baseball diamond and football field.