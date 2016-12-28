Drake University, Head Basketball Coach Involved in Lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa — A former Drake University coach has filed a lawsuit against the school and women’s basketball team head coach Jennie Baranczyk.

Courtney Graham was one of the first hires made by Baranczyk in May 2012, but according to the lawsuit filed on Friday, Baranczyk pressured Graham to resign as assistant women’s basketball coach after her sexual orientation became public.

There are six charges listed in the petition including sexual orientation discrimination, negligence, emotional distress, and harassment. There are also two charges of retaliation in the suit.

The lawsuit points to a series of actions such as stripping Graham of her responsibilities and denying her compensation, which eventually forced her to resign in 2015.

This lawsuit comes just over a month after a former athletic trainer filed a suit for wrongful termination.

Head athletic trainer Scott Kerr filed a complaint in November with the Civil Rights Commission claiming he was fired because of a medical condition that led to him urinating in a training room whirlpool.

The university says Kerr was fired for his actions, not because of any condition or disability.