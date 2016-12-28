× Early Morning Shooting Leaves One in Critical Condition

AMES, Iowa — One man is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Wednesday.

Ames police say the shooting took place at 1:53 a.m. at 1419 Grand Avenue #403, where one male was found with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim was transported to Mary Greeley Medical Center by ambulance, and then to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines by air ambulance.

Two individuals were in the apartment when officers arrived and are now being questioned by detectives.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533. You may also contact Crime stoppers of Central Iowa by phone at 515-223-1400, online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com, or through text by sending “PCCS” and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).