Funeral Arrangements for Father and Son Killed in I-235 Crash

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Funeral arrangements have been made for the father and son who were killed in a car accident on I-235 last Wednesday.

The obituary for Wyatt Thomas Griffiths, age 6, and his father Jacob Marshall Griffiths, age 36, says Jake had a big heart and adored his family, and Wyatt was a happy boy, full of spirit, kind-hearted, who loved his family and friends. Wyatt was a kindergartener at ADM elementary schools.

Services for Jake and Wyatt will be held at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines on Wednesday, December 28. The visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. and the funeral will be at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.