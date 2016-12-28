How to Make Your New Year’s Resolutions Work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The new year will be here before you know it, and many of us will adopt a new mantra. Probably something along the lines of “New Year, New Me!”

Our New Year’s resolutions will be filled with the best intentions, like shedding weight, saving more money, or just getting to the gym more, but chances are most of us won’t make it to February before we give up.

“I think statistics would not be so good when it comes to resolutions,” said Mary Dutcher, UnityPoint Dietitian.

Dutcher has been a dietitian for over 30 years, and during her time she has seen and heard everything when it comes to failure with resolutions.

“Ahh yeah, people get real gung ho about it, then they realize ‘Hey, I got a family. Hey, I got a job. I’ve got lots of things going on, I can't possibly do that,'” said Dutcher. “Then they feel like they blew it. Well everybody has issues like that. Just smaller more achievable goals.”

Let’s pick up where Mary left off: smaller achievable goals. She says that is one of the biggest reasons for failure. We set goals that are not attainable, but there are a few ways to combat that.

”Be very specific with your goals,” said Dutcher. “Maybe even keep a journal. Keep a log of how much you are exercising, how much you are eating, that can be very helpful. Don’t set goals so lofty they are going to be impossible to make.”

So when the calendar turns over, know that the odds are not going to be in your favor, but Dutcher says that shouldn’t stop you.

“But that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen to you. If you’re determined and you’re really ready to go, it can happen,” said Dutcher.

