Iowa Mother Furious After Daughter is Left Alone at Airport

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa mother is furious after she says her 12-year-old daughter was left unattended after a flight to Houston.

Dana Dunn says her daughter flew from Des Moines to Houston on a United Airlines flight to visit her grandparents, when she was left unattended by airport personnel.

“I sat on hold with them for 30 minutes and they said, ‘we’re calling customer service to see if we can find her.’ And I said, ‘I know where she is, but you guys don’t and that’s a problem,'” says Dunn.

Dunn says she paid extra to ensure that her daughter would be accompanied at all times–from the airplane to the designated caregiver.

The 12-year-old was later found by her grandmother, sitting alone in a hallway near the gate.

United Airlines says they are looking into what happened.