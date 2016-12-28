Iowa Sets Another Ethanol Record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa has set another record for ethanol production. The Iowa Renewable Fuel Association (IRFA) announced the 43 plants in the state have produced 4.1 billion gallons in 2016. This is up from four billion last year because of more gasoline demand in 2016, allowing more blending opportunities. Executive Director of the IRFA Monte Shaw says the state has the potential to create even more fuel. Next year, they hope to secure funding for infrastructure so more retailers in the state can offer higher blends of ethanol.