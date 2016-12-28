State of Iowa Celebrates 170th Birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The state of Iowa celebrates a big birthday on Wednesday, turning 170 years old.

The State Historical Museum held a celebration for the big day, where guests enjoyed cupcakes, played games, and even had the chance to take part in a butter sculpting class in honor of the Iowa State Fair's annual butter creations.

The event also involved birthday games like "Pin the Wings on the Goldfinch," for Iowa's state bird.

Governor Branstad took to Twitter to celebrate, tweeting "On December 28, 1846, Iowa became the 29th state in the Union. Happy 170th birthday Iowa!"

Iowa was the 29th state to join the Union on December 28th, 1846, with Ansel Briggs serving as the state's first governor.

At this time, the capital was in Iowa City, and Buffalo Bill was just an infant in Le Claire.