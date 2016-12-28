× Teen and Grandmother Shot in Illinois

MACHESNEY PARK, Illinois — A 16-year old girl is dead and her grandmother is in the hospital after a shooting in Machesney Park, Illinois, Wednesday morning.

A third person–believed to be the gunman–was shot by officers.

Police were called to the area just outside of Rockford, Illinois, after reports of shots fired during a domestic dispute.

The grandmother’s condition is unknown, as is the suspect’s, who was taken into surgery.

This happens hours after a 15-year-old in Rockford was shot and killed.

He was brought to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A 40-year-old woman was also shot, but is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.