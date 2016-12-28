× Two Juveniles in Custody After Kum & Go Robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two juveniles have been arrested following a robbery of a Des Moines convenience store early Wednesday morning.

The two suspects attempted to rob a Kum & Go on Keo Way around 3 a.m. before taking off in a vehicle that police have determined was stolen.

Police soon found the car near the intersection of 10th Street and University. The juveniles then began running through a neighborhood.

Both suspects are now in custody.

Police say they do not know if the suspects will face forcible felony charges at this time.