× Two Killed in Highway 5 Crash Tuesday Night

CENTERVILLE, Iowa — Two people were killed in a car accident on Highway 5 late Tuesday night.

The accident took place around 10 p.m., north of the Exline turnoff just south of Centerville.

Police say two vehicles collided after one crossed over the center line. Both drivers–Marcus McFall and Robert Moore–died from their injuries.

The case remains under investigation.