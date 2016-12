× Bellevue Death Now Ruled as Homicide

BELLEVUE, Iowa — A death investigation in Bellevue has now been ruled as a homicide investigation.

Police discovered the body of 59-year-old James Remakel in a home on South Riverview Street on Christmas Day.

They say an autopsy revealed Remakel died from “multiple sharp-edged entries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Bellevue police at 563-872-4545.