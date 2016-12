WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Urbandale officer Justin Martin and Des Moines Sgt. Tony Beminio will be honored at a casino-themed benefit Thursday night.

Guests will have the opportunity to play games like Blackjack and Craps using fake money, and there will be a silent auction.

The money raised will go to the families of Officer Martin and Sergeant Beminio.

The event is being held at the Sheraton in West Des Moines.

Ticket sales are now over.