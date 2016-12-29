Biodiesel Smashes Record

Another local renewable fuel has broken a record: Iowa’s biodiesel production for 2016 is 297 million gallons.

2015 only saw 242 million gallons of production.

However, the federal biodiesel tax credit expires on December 31st. The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association says they aren’t sure if it will be reinstated in 2017.

Soybean oil is still the largest feedstock for biodiesel production at 66 percent, animal fats made up about 14 percent, corn oil was at 10 percent, and used cooking oil accounted for 10 percent.