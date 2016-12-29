Chicago Bulls and Make-A-Wish Foundation Make Teen’s Dream a Reality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Illinois -- Former Iowa State Cyclone player and head coach Fred Hoiberg is making dreams come true at his new job.

Hoiberg is now the head coach of the Chicago Bulls, and he signed on a new player this week--one who's a little shorter than the others on the team.

"Today we'd like to announce the newest member of the Chicago Bulls organization, Trey Flowers, from Portland. Welcome," says Hoiberg.

Seventeen-year-old Trey Flowers signed a one-day contract with the Bulls.

Even though he was born in Kansas City and grew up in Oregon, Trey's lifelong dream was to play in the same arena as his idol, Michael Jordan.

Thanks to a little help from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Trey's dream came true.

Trey was diagnosed with sudden acute liver failure and needed a liver transplant. Luckily, he did not have to wait long; a match was found just days after he was put on the transplant list.

Trey is getting stronger now, but still has challenges. He had to miss basketball tryouts because he couldn't run a mile, but now, he's on an NBA court getting shooting tips from Coach Hoiberg.

"My favorite part is being here in this environment," says Trey. "This is a dream come true, like as soon as I hit those doors to the gym it just hit me like a pound of bricks, and just seeing everything was so surreal."

Trey's mother, Kim Baker-Flowers, is also grateful.

"I am happy to see anyone love on my child. After everything that he has gone through, he never asks for much, so to have all this attention, all this love, and all this kindness is overwhelming for me as his mom," she says.

Trey made a remarkable recovery, bouncing back three months sooner than doctors expected.