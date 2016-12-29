Debbie Reynolds Dies at 84, One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALIFORNIA -- In a twist fit for a Hollywood tear-jerker, mega movie star Debbie Reynolds has died, just a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher. NBC's Chris Pollone reports the the story.

Debbie Reynolds was the quintessential Hollywood star, appearing on stage and screen for nearly seven decades. Now, in a twist befitting a true Hollywood tragedy, Reynolds has died at age 84 while mourning the death of her also-beloved daughter.

A TMZ video shows an ambulance leaving Reynolds' son's home Wednesday afternoon. She was there discussing funeral arrangements for her daughter.

The film "Singing in the Rain" is what brought Reynolds to fame back in 1952. The film cast the 19-year-old alongside song and dance veterand Gene Kelly and Donald O'Connor, in what would come to be known as the classic movie musical.

The El Paso, Texac, native had won the Miss Burbank beauty pageant four years earlier, and a talent scout in the audience quickly signed her to a contract.

Often cast as the wholesome innocent, Reynolds starred in more than 20 films in the 50s and 60s.

"Tammy and the Bachelor" gave her a hit song, and "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" brought an Oscar nomination.

But as Reynolds' career soared, her personal life suffered.

A high profile marriage to singer Eddie Fisher brought two children, including "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher.

But it ended in a bitter divorce--the first of three failed marriages.

"I don't choose well. I don't blame anybody but myself, but i just seem to have very poor taste in men," said Reynolds.

When movie roles diminished in the 70s, Reynolds took her talents to the stage both on Broadway and elsewhere.

For Debbie Reynolds, her homes--both on stage and on screen--made her one of Hollywood's most versatile performers, now missed, along with her famous daughter, by friends and fans alike.

Meanwhile, the world is still coping with the loss of Fisher--best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies.

In Hollywood, fans created her a makeshift star on the Walk of Fame.

They stuck letters on a black star near Grauman's Chinese Theatre to say "Carrie Fisher--may the force be with you always. Hope."