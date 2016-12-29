New Ketamine Infusion Therapy Center Shows Positive Treatment Results

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORIDA -- A new ketamine infusion therapy center is treating patients with depression, mood disorders, PTSD, and chronic pain, and they say the treatment is working, according to reporter Bob Bobick.

Anesthesiologist Dr. Steven Reichbach says, "ketamine is a drug that's been around for 50 or so years. We've been using it in the operating rooms, in the emergency rooms as a general anesthetic."

Now it's being used to combat depression, chronic pain, and many mood and anxiety disorders, most notably PTSD.

"Some of them in large percentages have shown incredible, almost miraculous, improvements in their depressive symptoms, their moods, ability to sleep which they weren't able to before," says Reichbach of the people who have undergone this treatment.

For a normal treatment session, patients sit in a comfortable chair and relax as a set amount of ketamine is infused into their system.

"We start an intravenous in one of their hands and we infuse medication at a set dose. Each patient is obviously given a set care plan by myself," says Reichbach.

The clinic is reaching out to a lot of veterans with PTSD and depression in an effort to help the men and women who have sacrificed so much.

Reichbach says, "that's what we want to do, is help the people who have helped us."

This treatment is being considered the most important breakthrough in antidepressant treatment in decades. In many cases, patients who may take other medications find themselves not needing them anymore.

"When you have something, you know, that's 70-80% effective with dramatic results, you can't believe that it's actually true," says Reichbach. "But I can tell you firsthand it's true, it works."