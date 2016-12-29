North Liberty Man Faces Charges for Attempting to Hire Hitman

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — A North Liberty man faces three counts of attempt to commit murder after police say he tried to hire someone to kill three people.

Investigators say 36-year-old Justin DeWitt wanted three people dead–an Iowa Department of Public Safety special agent, an adult man, and an adult woman.

The murder-for-hire scheme happened while DeWitt was in jail, facing four separate attempt to commit murder charges.

A preliminary hearing on these most recent charges is set for January 9th.

DeWitt remains in jail.