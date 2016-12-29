× Urbandale Officer Assaulted, Police Asking for Assistance Locating Suspect

URBANDALE, Iowa — An investigation and search are ongoing regarding an incident that took place in Urbandale Thursday morning.

At approximately 5:10 a.m. an Urbandale police officer responded to an accident report near the intersection of Aurora Avenue and Merle Hay Road. The officer located a vehicle matching the description given by the individual who reported the accident, and stopped the vehicle near the 4700 block of Merle Hay Road. During the stop, the suspect took out pepper spray and sprayed the officer before fleeing the scene.

The suspect, 25-year-old Brandon Bordinat, is approximately 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, has brown eyes, brown hair, and a “bushy” beard. He may still be in the Des Moines area.

Bordinat should be considered armed and dangerous.

His vehicle is a black 1998 Toyota Camry with an Iowa license plate number ERX822.

Anyone with information regarding Bordinat’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police department or Urbandale Criminal Investigation Division at 515-331-6802. Do not attempt to approach or apprehend the suspect.