White House to Announce Sanctions Against Russia

WASHINGTON D.C. — The White House is preparing to announce sanctions against Russia over claims that the country meddled in the United States election.

President Obama has promised retaliation against Russia, and actions are expected to include expanded sanctions and diplomatic measures.

Russia says it will respond to any “hostile steps” the U.S. takes and any action against diplomatic missions will “immediately bounce back on U.S. diplomats in Russia.”

