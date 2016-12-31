Centsable Health: Meyer Lemons

Meyer Lemons:
- California Meyer lemons are in peak season during the winter months, making November a great time to enjoy this distinctive citrus variety
- Thought to be a cross between a regular lemon and a mandarin, Meyer lemons are great for cooking, baking and beverages
- They are a bit sweeter and less acidic than regular lemons and have a refreshing herbal scent
- A Meyer lemon’s rind can vary from bright yellow to a rich yellow-orange and has a soft, smooth feel
Tips/Techniques:
Juicing
There’s nothing quite like freshly squeezed juice to brighten up a recipe or simply enjoy on its own. Follow these tips to squeeze the most out of your Meyer lemons.
- Roll the fruit on the countertop with the palm of your hand to break the juice sacs
- Cut the fruit in half crosswise and squeeze out the juice by hand or with an electric juicer
- You can save citrus zest or shells for use as little bowls by freezing them in sealed plastic bags.
- Hint: Room temperature citrus yields more juice
Zesting
Meyer lemons have aromatic oils in its peel that can add a flavorful punch in your favorite recipes. Removing the outermost layer of the peel, or zest, is easy and can be done with a variety of tools
- Make sure to wash the citrus fruit before zesting
- The zest is the outermost layer of the peel, the white inner layer of the peel is called the pith, and it is bitter so try to get as little of pith as possible when zesting for best results
- Various zesting tools and techniques yield different sizes of zest
- A fine zest, created by a microplane, rasper or grater, is ideal for salad dressings, marinades and other sauces as well as baking mixes such as cookie dough or cake batter
- A course zest, made by a zester, adds texture to food and can be great for salads or heartier baked goods like muffins or bread
- You can also zest with a knife or citrus stripper by carefully cutting a piece of the peel off the fruit, and then finely slicing into thin strips or dicing. This thicker zest is rich in texture and also very colorful – making it great for topping icings