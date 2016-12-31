Centsable Health: Meyer Lemons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meyer Lemons:

California Meyer lemons are in peak season during the winter months, making November a great time to enjoy this distinctive citrus variety

Thought to be a cross between a regular lemon and a mandarin, Meyer lemons are great for cooking, baking and beverages

They are a bit sweeter and less acidic than regular lemons and have a refreshing herbal scent

A Meyer lemon’s rind can vary from bright yellow to a rich yellow-orange and has a soft, smooth feel

Tips/Techniques:

Juicing

There’s nothing quite like freshly squeezed juice to brighten up a recipe or simply enjoy on its own. Follow these tips to squeeze the most out of your Meyer lemons.

Roll the fruit on the countertop with the palm of your hand to break the juice sacs

Cut the fruit in half crosswise and squeeze out the juice by hand or with an electric juicer

You can save citrus zest or shells for use as little bowls by freezing them in sealed plastic bags.

Hint: Room temperature citrus yields more juice

Zesting

Meyer lemons have aromatic oils in its peel that can add a flavorful punch in your favorite recipes. Removing the outermost layer of the peel, or zest, is easy and can be done with a variety of tools