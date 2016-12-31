ImaginEve! Brings Thousands of Families Together to Ring in New Year

DES MOINES, Iowa – New Year’s Even in Des Moines isn’t just a night for adults – kids are having plenty of fun, too.

GuideOne’s ImaginEve! brought thousands of kids and their families to Hy-Vee Hall Saturday night to ring in the New Year. The four-hour event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. brought in inflatable rides and bounce houses, carnival games and prizes, and even some costumed heroes. The entire event is free to the public each year, organized by the Downtown Community Alliance.

“Wholesome, alcohol free, it’s a great way to get the kids excited and get their energy out,” said Sophia Ahmad with the Greater Des Moines Partnership. “So, perhaps some of the parents might have plans afterwards, too.”

The event caps off at 8 p.m. with a Times Square-like confetti drop to get the kids in the spirit of the New Year.