Iowans Remember 2016, and Look Forward to 2017

As 2016 comes to a close, Iowans look back on the past 365 days.

“We’re happy it’s over and ready to start a new year” said Mitchell Myers.

2016 had its ups and its downs; from the Chicago Cubs breaking their curse, to the deaths of people like Arnold Palmer, Carrie Fisher, and musical legends David Bowie and Prince.

“I’m from Minnesota so when he passed away it was kind of a big deal, and the memorial that they had out in front of his fence was amazing” said Brittany Myers.

For some 2016 has been a year to forget.

“I would say all the police shootings upset me this year. I’ve never seen so many people against our law enforcement and it saddened me. I hated to see that happen” said Cecilia Cooper.

For others it means making 2017 a year to remember.

“Well I mean the usual, go to the gym more like everybody else; but this year I’m in school and I’m really going to try to buckle down” said Mitchell Myers.

“Try to keep everything balanced, eat healthy, exercise, study more, and try to keep him in line” said Brittany Myers, looking at Mitchell.

“The same every year, lose weight, I’m still losing” said Doug Cooper.

“I think I just make New Year’s resolutions every day of my life. It’s like ‘oh that day was kinda dumb, let’s not repeat that again’” said local restaurateur Sam Auen.

Auen says 2017 will be a big year for him and his adventurous eateries.

“I have a place downtown for my downtown doughnuts and fried chicken concept, that’s my project I’m working on right now, and we have a couple of satellite Tacopocalypse locations; they’re going to come up in the suburbs of Des Moines” said Auen.

While Auen looks forward to growing his business, others hope to grow the family.

“We both have kids, we’re hoping that they have kids and we can go on, and at our age you kinda just learn to appreciate life in itself and don’t take it for granted anymore” said Cecilia Cooper.

Several things to look forward to in 2017 include a solar eclipse, new music from the likes of Eminem and Ed Sheeran, and the return of TV favorites ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘House of Cards’.