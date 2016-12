Panther Basketball is back on the air Wednesday, January 25 as UNI hosts Evansville…LIVE at 7pm on WHO 13.3 (Mediacom Digital 114).

Here’s the remaining Panther Basketball schedule live on WHO 13.3 this season:

1/25 7:00 PM Northern Iowa v. Evansville

2/15 7:00 PM Northern Iowa v. Bradley

Plus Wrestling:

2/15 2:00 PM Northern Iowa vs. Oklahoma