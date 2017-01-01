18-Year-Old Man Dead in Des Moines’ First Homicide of 2017

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Police Department is investigating its first homicide case in 2017.

Police responded at approximately 3:36 a.m. Sunday to a report of a dispute at a nightclub, W Ultra Lounge, located at 508 Indianola Avenue. An 18-year-old male Des Moines resident was reportedly shot during the incident, and died at the scene. Police say no suspect is in custody at this time.

The Des Moines Police Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit is processing the scene for evidence. An update is expected Sunday afternoon.