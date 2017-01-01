× Des Moines Police Officers to Start Wearing Body Cameras

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police officers in Des Moines are starting the year with some new devices: body cameras.

Officials say the entire uniformed division of the Des Moines Police Department will be equipped with body cameras, purchased with the help of a grant from the Department of Justice, as well as community donations.

“The public will get a really raw inside look at some of the things that we do and how and why we do them, along with some of the things we have to put up with,” says Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department.

Officers will begin wearing the cameras in January.