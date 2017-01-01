× Grundy County Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Car Crash Sunday Morning

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A Grundy County man has died after a single-vehicle car accident in Marshall County on Sunday morning.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at the 1700 mile of Wallace Avenue in rural Green Mountain.

Deputies found the car rolled over and the driver, 18-year-old Devon Erickson, partially thrown from the car.

Officials say preliminary information indicates Erickson lost control of his vehicle while avoiding a rear-end collision with a turning vehicle ahead, left the roadway, struck a pole, and overturned.

Erickson was air-lifted to a Des Moines hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows Erickson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.