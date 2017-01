DES MOINES, Iowa — The first new baby born in Iowa in 2017 arrived at Iowa Methodist Medical Center on Sunday.

Sawyer Joseph Garr was born at 12:34 Sunday morning, weighing nine pounds, 12.6 ounces.

His older sister Brynlee can’t get enough of the newest addition to the family, happily holding her new sibling.

Sawyer’s parents, Sara and Joe Garr, from Pleasant Hill, are kicking off the new year with a little bundle of joy.