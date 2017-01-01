New Handicap Placards to Expire Every Five Years

IOWA — Beginning Sunday, permanent handicap placards will no longer be issued without expiration dates.

The new version of the placards will look very similar, but will expire every five years.

Lawmakers approved the change during the past session, and the DOT believes it will allow them to determine who is using the permanent disability placards and to deter family members from passing the cards down to relatives who may be misusing them.

While the change takes effect January 1st, Iowans with the old placard will not have to get theirs updated–they will continue to remain valid.

The month and year on the new placards will be punched out to verify the expiration date.