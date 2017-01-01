Peace Tree Brewing Co. Now Open in East Village

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa company is not ringing in the new year with champagne, but with beer.

Peace Tree Brewing originally started in Knoxville, but its new East Village location opened on Sunday.

Owner Megan McKay says the new spot will have the same feel as the Knoxville location, but will be able to turn out more new drinks brewers are excited to try.

McKay says the East Village was a good fit and people are already checking out the brewery. People were lined up before the doors opened and business stayed steady throughout the day.

“I think people thought we were a little nuts trying to open on New Year’s Day, like everyone’s out late the night before, but we figured the people who really enjoy a good craft beer and were interested in what we were doing would just wanna show up and kind of help us ring in 2017. So we’re really excited to throw the doors open today,” says McKay.

Among the opening day customers was a group of bicyclists, and McKay says the business is excited to be a bike-friendly place. She adds that it’s fun to see people experiencing the brewery in a different way at the new location.

Peace Tree will open early on Monday for Hawkeye fans to watch the Outback Bowl.

Regular hours for the Des Moines location

Monday – Thursday: 2 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.