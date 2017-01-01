Search Continues for Istanbul Nightclub Shooter

ISTANBUL, Turkey — Officers in Turkey are still searching for a shooter who opened fire in a nightclub during a New Year’s Eve celebration.

The attacker shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered one of Istanbul’s most popular nightclubs, before opening fire inside the building.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video, but is still at large. Governor Vasip Sahin says the attacker acted alone.

US and Turkish officials call the event a terrorist attack, but have not stated who may have carried it out. There have been no claims of responsibility.

Between 500 and 600 people were inside the nightclub at the time of the attack, and at least 39 were killed.

Twenty-one of the dead have been identified, and 16 are foreign nationals.

A State Department official said one U.S. citizen was among the 69 injured in the attack.

The U.S. Consulate in Istanbul advised Americans there to shelter in place.