× Boone Woman Marches In Tournament of Roses Parade

BOONE, Iowa– Millions of people across the country watched the Tournament of Roses parade in person or on TV. Viewers in Boone might have caught a glimpse of a familiar face.

19-year-old Michaela Lendt marched the 5.5 mile route in Pasadena. She plays the cornet and was chosen to perform with the 120-member Salvation Army band.

“Oh I would love to do it again. It’s so much fun,” said Lendt.

Back home, family and friends made sure they didn’t miss her once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I was the crazy person at the TV, going ‘Hey, that’s her.’ It’s a good thing I live alone because it was crazy,” said Lt. Pam Kasten with the Salvation Army in Boone.

Kasten nominated Lendt, who goes to DMACC and is active in the organization. She is a member of the church and worked at the summer camps she used to go to as a kid.

“It is a lot of work. She had to memorize music that she had not seen before,” said Kasten.

“The whole trip and the parade was just so much fun. We got to go, got to do so many things that I’ll probably never to do again in my life,” Lendt said.

Her California vacation is almost over. Lendt will fly home on Tuesday.